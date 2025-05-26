From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has confirmed an explosion along the ever busy Mararaba-Nyanya bypass.

FCT Police command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said The explosion which occurred at about 2:50pm, Monday, was swiftly responded to by officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, who were immediately deployed to the scene.

She said The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents. Adeh, in a statement also said the police rescued a male victim at the scene who was promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention

The statement reads; “On May 26th, 2025 at approximately 2:50 PM, the FCT Police Command received a distress report regarding an explosion along Mararaba-Nyanya bypass.

“Upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene. The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents.

“One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

“A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

“The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there is currently no cause for alarm.