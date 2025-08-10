From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Tension, skill, and determination were on full display at the Keffi Township Stadium on Saturday, August 9, as Black Scorpion FC edged Golden Bridge FC in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the 2025 Maikaya Development Foundation (MDF) Annual Football Competition.

The month-long tournament, which kept fans across Keffi LGA on the edge of their seats, ended 0–0 in regulation time before the champions held their nerve from the spot to secure the coveted trophy.

The final attracted notable personalities, including former Commissioner of Information, Hon. Dogo Shammah; Zonal Coordinator of the Engr. AA Sule 2023 Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Hon. Abdullahi Attajiri; former Executive Chairman of Keffi LGA, Hon. Mohammed Yakubu Dikko; and APC State Publicity Secretary, Chief Douglas Otaru.

Speaking after the match, MDF Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muhammed Maikaya, said the competition was part of the foundation’s drive to discover and nurture sporting talent.

“Our aim is to keep young people meaningfully engaged, discover new talents, and promote unity through sports,” Maikaya said. “We will continue to invest in activities that empower the youth and foster peace in our communities.”

The event concluded with the presentation of trophies, medals, and cash prizes to the top three teams.

Commending the initiative, Hon. Dogo Shammah said:

“What Dr. Maikaya is doing goes beyond football. He is giving the youth a platform to showcase their talents and stay away from vices. We need more individuals like him in our state.”

This year’s edition, themed “Leaving No One Behind”, featured teams from across Keffi and neighbouring areas, with organisers promising an even bigger tournament in 2026.