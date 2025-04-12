From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) plans to educate business owners, farmers, and entrepreneurs on tax incentives to support business growth.

FIRS Executive Chairman Dr Zac Adedeji, announced this at the FIRS Day during the 12th Benue National Trade Fair 2025, organised by the Benue Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BECCIMA) in Makurdi.

Represented by Mrs Lovette Ononuga, Director of Taxpayer Services, Adedeji said, “We understand that for many small and medium businesses, the word ‘tax’ can sometimes feel like a burden.”

He introduced the month’s theme, “Breaking Down Tax Incentives and Reliefs,” to simplify taxes. “We want to help you see them not just as obligations, but as opportunities,” he added.

Adedeji highlighted incentives like pioneer status and tax reliefs for agriculture. He thanked BECCIMA and Benue’s taxpayers for supporting national development through compliance.

This year’s fair theme, “Industrialisation and Commercialisation of Benue Agriculture and Solid Minerals as Panacea for Growth,” aligns with FIRS goals.

“Benue, fondly known as the Food Basket of the Nation, holds vast potential not only in agriculture but also in untapped solid minerals,” Adedeji said. He stressed that taxes, when managed well, fund infrastructure and services, boosting agriculture, mining, and trade.

Adedeji urged the public to use FIRS’s help desk for queries on registration, filing, or incentives, or try the *829# USSD code for 24/7 access without internet. He honoured over 12 companies for tax compliance, calling them “true nation builders.” “Your contributions make it possible for the federal government to fund roads, schools, hospitals, and other services that benefit us all,” he said.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to view FIRS as a partner, not an enforcer. Mrs Rose Ben-Ugoh, Tax Controller at the Emerging Tax Office (ETO) Makurdi, spoke on Emerging Tax Matters. She noted FIRS’s focus on Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) through the Emerging Tax Group (ETG).

“By simplifying compliance and actively engaging with the informal sector, FIRS is not only improving revenue collection but also fostering a culture of voluntary tax compliance and economic formalisation,” she said.

BECCIMA President Dr Mhir Aii Iyenge thanked FIRS for their support. He pledged BECCIMA’s commitment to tax compliance and business growth in Benue.