The BEDC Electricity Plc and its subsidiary, BEDC Electricity Ondo Limited (BEOL) have condemned the alleged unilateral takeover of electricity distribution operations by the Ondo State government.

The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BEDC Electricity Plc, Engr. Jonathan Lawani, expressed his resentment in a statement made available to Journalists in Benin.

He said the move is not only illegal and disruptive, given that statutorily, the Electricity Act 2023 empowers states through their respective regulatory bureaus to regulate electricity markets and not to take over the business operations of electricity distribution companies; but also contrary to the content of the joint communique issued after the strategic meeting held between representatives of BEDC/BEOL and representatives of the Ondo State Government to jointly propose solutions to lingering issues affecting the state’s power supply.

Engr. Lawani said the challenges in the Nigerian electricity sector are not peculiar to Ondo State and still, BEDC, through its subsidiary BEOL, is committed to sustaining all ongoing efforts to ensure a reliable and affordable supply to its numerous customers within the state.

Lawani hinted that the company wishes to remind the public that the communique, duly signed by both parties, highlighted the need for a collaborative approach to solving these problems in the state.

He added that the meeting’s central outcome was the establishment of a joint committee to explore sustainable and inclusive solutions to improving electricity supply to unserved and underserved communities across the state.

He argued that any attempt by the state government to unilaterally take over BEOL/BEDC’s operations and network will completely disregard the accord and undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership between Ondo State Government and BEDC/BEOL.

He reiterated that BEDC/BEOL remains the licensed electricity distributor in Ondo State and will protect its network equipment in the state within the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as it will resist any illegal encroachments on its assets within franchise areas just as he calls on all those currently engaged in this act to cease immediately to avoid facing the consequences of the law

The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company also urged the public, stakeholders, and valued customers to disregard the misguided publication on the state government’s takeover of the BEDC network.

According to him “BEDC/BEOL reaffirms its commitment to serving the people of Ondo State with transparency, accountability, and an unwavering focus on improving the power supply.

“We remain committed to collaborations and partnerships that comply with the regulations and processes laid down to deliver the best services within the state”.