Stakeholders urge patience, stability for SEDC amid controversies

By Philip Nwosu

Stakeholders in the South-East region have called for balanced expectations and institutional stability for the newly established South-East Development Commission (SEDC) as it navigates early controversies surrounding its leadership and operations.

The appointment of Mr. Mark Okoye Jr. as managing director and chief executive officer has sparked widespread discussion, with many welcoming his selection due to his extensive experience in public and private sector development administration. Observers credit Okoye with a reputation for diligence, innovation, and commitment to service, describing the role as a challenging but critical assignment for regional growth.

The SEDC was created with significant expectations to accelerate infrastructure development, industrialisation, education, and job creation in the South-East. Many residents view the Commission as a vital vehicle to restore the region’s historical developmental momentum.

Public conversations often reference the successes of the old Eastern Nigeria Development Corporation, established in 1958, which advanced commerce, agriculture, and infrastructure under leaders like the late Sir Louis Odumegwu-Ojukwu. That legacy remains a key benchmark for current aspirations.

Oversight Tensions and Calls for Caution However, analysts note that today’s governance environment presents different challenges, including stricter oversight, intense public scrutiny, and complex political dynamics. Recent public attention on Mr. Okoye’s appearance before a Senate committee has intensified debates, with some seeing it as routine legislative oversight while others view it as reflective of tensions between regulatory bodies and implementing agencies.

Controversies have also emerged around issues such as office accommodation and operational decisions in Abuja.

Governance observers are urging restraint against premature judgments, stressing that while accountability on expenditure, procurement, and policy is essential, new institutions require time and stability to establish effective structures.

Stakeholders insist that the Commission’s success depends on broad cooperation among federal and state governments, legislators, civil society, traditional rulers, and the private sector. They argue that sustainable development in the region cannot be achieved by one agency alone but through sustained partnership and a shared vision.

“Public officials must be subject to scrutiny,” one governance commentator noted, “but institutions in their formative stages also need the space to function effectively.”

As discussions continue, stakeholders are appealing for constructive engagement rather than adversarial criticism. They recommend that Mr. Okoye and the SEDC leadership be evaluated based on measurable outcomes and institutional progress over time, rather than isolated incidents.

“The region has waited too long for meaningful renewal,” observers emphasise, calling on all parties to support the Commission in fulfilling its mandate for lasting development in the South-East.