By Christopher Oji

A Nigerian international student, Kamdi Okeke, 21, has achieved a remarkable academic milestone, graduating summa cum laude with a 3.95 GPA in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

His performance earned him first-class honours with the highest distinction, placing him among the top graduating students in his programme.

Building on this outstanding achievement, coupled with an MCAT score of 521, a rich record of community service and notable contributions to biomedical and artificial intelligence research, Okeke has gained admission into five top-tier medical schools in the United States, including the Ivy League’s Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). He has also been placed on the waitlist of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Okeke is scheduled to begin his Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme in August.

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In recognition of his exceptional academic record, leadership qualities, and promise in biomedical innovation and medicine, he was selected for the highly competitive Perelman School of Medicine Twenty-First Century Scholars Award. The merit-based scholarship covers full tuition and fees for the four-year MD programme, valued at more than $320,000.

In addition, UPenn awarded him a supplemental scholarship worth $110,511. Combined, the two awards amount to $442,044 in scholarship support over the duration of the four-year medical programme.

Okeke’s academic journey reflects a strong commitment to advancing healthcare through engineering and medicine. His undergraduate training in biomedical engineering, combined with admission offers from some of the world’s leading medical schools, positions him to contribute significantly to medical research, clinical innovation and improved healthcare delivery.

As he prepares to commence medical training in August 2026, Okeke joins a select group of scholars recognised not only for academic excellence but also for their potential to shape the future of medicine.

His achievement further highlights the growing impact of Nigerian students in global STEM and medical education.

Okeke’s success stands as an inspiring example of academic excellence, perseverance and the transformative opportunities available through merit-based international education.