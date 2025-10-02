A furious argument erupted between Big Brother Naija housemates Faith and Sultana during a skincare assignment practice, leaving Sultana with a damaged ankle.

The conflict erupted when Sultana accused Faith of being bossy and insistent on leading the group, even though the work was unrelated to his medical competence.

The situation worsened when Faith dragged a basket with group items, leading Sultana to fall and sustain an injury.

She also claimed that her hand was injured in the process.

Despite interventions from fellow housemate Kaybobo, who briefly took the basket from Faith, tensions remained high. Frustrated, Sultana declared she could no longer work with Faith in the same group.

The incident has sparked outrage among viewers, with many demanding Faith’s disqualification from the show for causing physical harm to a fellow contestant.