From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of 168 aides to enhance governance across the state’s 20 local government areas (LGAs).

The appointees include Principal Special Assistants (PSAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs), and Personal Assistants (PAs), selected based on merit, experience, political background, and leadership capabilities.

Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, announced the appointments in a statement, noting they aim to deepen participatory leadership, ensure inclusion, and improve service delivery.

The governor congratulated the appointees, urging them to view their roles as a call to greater service. Gidado expressed confidence that the appointments would strengthen the administration’s achievements and foster inclusive, sustainable development.

Notable PSAs include Dauda Garba Bundot (Dass) and Hon. Abubakar Ahmed (Misau, Pension Matters). SSAs on Political/Community Relations include Yusuf Mohammed Bako (Alkaleri) and Hon. Markus Makama (Bogoro), while SSAs on Labour Matters include Comr. Bala Mahmud Ibrahim (Alkaleri). PAs include Yahuza Ibrahim Dimis (Alkaleri) and Bashir Yahuza Soro (Ganjuwa).

The appointments take effect immediately.