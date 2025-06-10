By John Ogunsemore
Arguably the most prestigious individual accolade in football, the Ballon d’Or is an annual award given by France Football to the best male footballer in the world.
The Ballon d’Or began in 1956, initially for European players, but opened to all in 1995, increasing competition and popularity.
Argentine legend, Lionel Messi and Portuguese counterpart, Cristiano Ronaldo, dominated the award in the last two decades, winning 13, but were not the only ones to win on multiple occasions.
Daily Sun brings a list of all the players who have won multiple Ballon d’Ors:
- Lionel Messi: 8 wins
- Years: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023
- Notable: Messi’s record eight wins highlight his dominance, with a peak of four consecutive victories from 2009 to 2012.
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 wins
- Years: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017
- Notable: Ronaldo’s wins span a decade, showcasing his consistency and rivalry with Messi.
- Johan Cruyff: 3 wins
- Years: 1971, 1973, 1974
- Notable: The Dutch legend pioneered total football and won during Ajax’s golden era.
- Marco van Basten: 3 wins
- Years: 1988, 1989, 1992
- Notable: The Dutch striker excelled with AC Milan, blending elegance and lethality.
- Michel Platini: 3 wins
- Years: 1983, 1984, 1985
- Notable: The French midfielder won three in a row, leading Juventus and France.
- Franz Beckenbauer: 2 wins
- Years: 1972, 1976
- Notable: The German “Kaiser” redefined defending and winning with Bayern Munich.
- Ronaldo (Ronaldo Nazário): 2 wins
- Years: 1997, 2002
- Notable: The Brazilian striker dazzled with speed and skill, winning the post-World Cup in 2002.
- Alfredo Di Stéfano: 2 wins
- Years: 1957, 1959
- Notable: The Real Madrid icon drove their early European Cup dominance.
- Kevin Keegan: 2 wins
- Years: 1978, 1979
- Notable: The English forward shone with German side Hamburg, winning consecutively.
- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: 2 wins
- Years: 1980, 1981
- Notable: The German star led Bayern Munich to glory in back-to-back years.