By John Ogunsemore

Arguably the most prestigious individual accolade in football, the Ballon d’Or is an annual award given by France Football to the best male footballer in the world.

The Ballon d’Or began in 1956, initially for European players, but opened to all in 1995, increasing competition and popularity.

Argentine legend, Lionel Messi and Portuguese counterpart, Cristiano Ronaldo, dominated the award in the last two decades, winning 13, but were not the only ones to win on multiple occasions.

Daily Sun brings a list of all the players who have won multiple Ballon d’Ors: