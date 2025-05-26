Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayra Starr has recorded yet another milestone, reaching one billion views on YouTube.

The ‘Make It Up To You’ crooner is the first Nigerian female artist to achieve the record.

Ayra Starr joins the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Davido, Ckay, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, Tekno, P-Square, Flavour, and Fireboy in the list of Nigerian singers who have exceeded one billion views on the streaming platform.

Ayra Starr recently collaborated with Wizkid in the single ‘Gimme Dat’, a song which mixes Afrobeats with melodious rhythm.

She was also one of the famous faces to grace the 2025 MET Gala, alongside Chimamanda Adichie, Tems and Burna Boy.