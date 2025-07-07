From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, and former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), have paid separate condolence visits to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the family of the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

During their visits to Kano, the dignitaries expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dantata, who died recently in Abu Dhabi at the age of 94 and was laid to rest at the historic Baqi’a Cemetery in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

They conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Governor, the Dantata family, and the entire people of Kano State, describing the death as a profound loss not only to Kano but to the entire nation.

The prominent figures offered prayers, asking Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. They also prayed for comfort and strength for the bereaved family and all who mourn him.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar praised the late Dantata as a remarkable philanthropist and humble businessman whose quiet acts of generosity transformed countless lives, especially in education, healthcare, and community development.

Zulum described him as an elder statesman whose dedication to societal progress and economic empowerment would serve as an enduring inspiration to current and future generations.

Similarly, former Minister Malami emphasised that the late Dantata was not merely a successful entrepreneur but a national icon whose legacy embodied integrity, modesty, and commitment to humanity.

In his remarks, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed profound gratitude for their visits, noting that the show of solidarity by such respected national figures brought great comfort to the government and people of Kano during this difficult time.

He assured them that the state government would continue to uphold and promote the values and ideals that the late Dantata represented throughout his life.