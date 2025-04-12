From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely a week after the Progressive Governors Forum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led by their chairman, Governor Hope Uzodinma visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, led former Governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasir el-Rufai, former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal among other political stakeholders on a visit to Buhari in Kaduna.

Governor Uzodinma and the APC governors visited Buhari penultimate Monday and assured him of the strength and unity of the party to win 2027 general elections.

However, speaking to journalists shortly after the visit on Friday, Atiku said: “ We came here on a courtesy and Sallah greetings visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

When asked why he came in company of mixed political party members, he replied that, “I have rights to be friends to anybody, whether political or non-political. They are all my friends”.

On plans to form major political opposition, he said: “There is plan for the major political parties to come together and form a strong opposition but it is not part of the visit”.

Among opposition leaders who accompanied Atiku on the visit are, former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam; former Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State; former Governor Achike Udenwa of Imo State, among others.

Atiku had earlier taken to his verified social media handles to disclose the visit, describing it as a “wonderful time” with former President Buhari.