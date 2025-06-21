Genk and Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare is the latest player to be linked with Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to English journalist Graeme Baily, Arokodare could well be a cheaper option to the many top strikers who have been linked to ‘The Red Devils’, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike.

Several scouts have reportedly already travelled to Belgium to watch Arokodare in action. The Nigerian has also impressed them and has brought positive reports back to England.

Bailey claims that United will soon make an attempt if their top targets ultimately proved unachievable.

Arokodare can thus capitalize on his fine season in the Jupiler Pro League with Genk.

It has already earned him the Ebony Shoe and soon also a transfer. Head of Football Dimitri De Condé has already confirmed that agreements have been made with Arokodare and that Genk will cooperate on a transfer.

The Nigerian striker himself also seems to be interested in the move to United. In the past, he has repeatedly stated that it was a dream for him to play football in England and more specifically the Premier League.