Xenophobic attacks: Over 1,000 Nigerians set for return from South Africa

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nigerian government has commenced the screening of more than 1,000 citizens in South Africa ahead of their planned repatriation following a surge in xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the verification exercise began on Thursday and is expected to determine the final number of Nigerians eligible for evacuation.

“We are expecting over 1,000 persons,” Ebienfa said, noting that the total figure would only be known after the screening process is completed.

The exercise is being carried out jointly by officials from Nigeria and South Africa, alongside South African immigration and law enforcement authorities.

According to Ebienfa, the screening is scheduled to end on Saturday, after which approved returnees and flight arrangements will be finalised.

As part of preparations, Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria announced that it had secured waivers from South African authorities to allow Nigerians with immigration-related offences to leave the country through repatriation flights instead of facing detention.

The planned evacuation comes amid growing concerns over attacks on African migrants in South Africa. Nigerians, Ghanaians and Mozambicans have been among the groups most affected by the violence.

Earlier, Ghana repatriated nearly 300 citizens in the first phase of a broader exercise involving about 800 nationals who registered to return home.

Ebienfa said Nigeria had submitted its list before Ghana but was not given priority.

He added that Ethiopia is expected to be the next country to begin repatriation arrangements once Nigeria’s screening exercise is concluded.

The renewed attacks have reportedly claimed the lives of at least two Nigerians, according to the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg.

The situation has been further heightened by a South African citizen-led group that issued a June 30 deadline demanding the removal of undocumented migrants from the country.