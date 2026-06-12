UNICEF, LASUBEB advocate safe play, inclusive learning for every child

By Chinenye Anuforo

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) have called for stronger investments in safe play spaces, early childhood development and inclusive education, stressing that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, play and thrive.

The call was made during the 2026 International Day of Play celebration and Early Childhood Education (ECE) Media Dialogue and Play Day event held at LASUBEB headquarters in Maryland, Lagos, under the theme, “Protect Play, Protect Childhood.”

Speaking at the event, Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, said the occasion was particularly significant given the challenges confronting many children across Nigeria, including insecurity and barriers to quality education.

According to her, too many children in the country are unable to enjoy a safe childhood due to insecurity, overcrowded schools, lack of learning materials and fear.

“Across this country, there are children who cannot say they are safe. Some have been taken from their schools, while others are unable to learn because of overcrowded classrooms, lack of facilities or fear,” she said.

Lafoucriere described play as a fundamental right and an essential part of childhood development, noting that children learn, grow and develop critical life skills through play.

“When a child plays, their brain grows. When they explore, build things and laugh with their friends, they are learning. Play is not a reward for finishing work. Play is the work of childhood,” she said.

She urged governments, educators, parents and communities to work together to ensure children have access to safe environments where they can learn and play.

“A child who is not safe cannot learn. A child who cannot play will not grow into who they are meant to be. These two things are connected, and both need urgent attention,” she added.

Also speaking, UNICEF Nigeria Education Specialist, Yetunde Oluwatosin, highlighted the organisation’s Playful Parental Engagement Programme, which seeks to strengthen learning outcomes by connecting what happens in schools with learning experiences at home.

She explained that the initiative encourages parents to become active participants in their children’s education while supporting safe and stimulating environments for learning and development.

According to her, early childhood development goes beyond classroom learning and includes health, nutrition, protection and emotional wellbeing.

“Children need safe environments at home and in school. They need trained teachers, quality learning materials and supportive caregivers. Early childhood development is multi-sectoral and requires collaboration across different sectors,” she said.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Dr Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, described play as an important tool for learning and child development.

He noted that children learn better when they are happy, engaged and given opportunities to interact with their peers through play-based activities.

“The play aspect of childhood is very important. Children learn, interact and develop mentally through play. That is why today’s celebration is significant,” he said.

Shittu reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to inclusive education, stating that all public schools under LASUBEB provide equal opportunities for every child, including children living with disabilities and special needs.

“Our schools are inclusive. We do not discriminate. Every child is given the opportunity to participate, learn and develop regardless of their background or circumstances,” he stated.

He also commended the Lagos State Government for its continued investment in education through programmes that provide pupils with uniforms, books, sandals, school bags and other learning materials free of charge.

According to him, such interventions demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind.

The event featured interactive play sessions for children, stakeholder discussions on early childhood education, and advocacy for playful parenting, learning through play and the creation of safe and healthy play spaces across Lagos State.

Participants agreed that stronger collaboration among government agencies, schools, parents, communities and development partners remains essential to protecting children’s rights and building a brighter future for every child.