By Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army to perform their duties diligently and professionally and to ensure the protection of the country’s integrity and support to civil authority.

General Oluyede spoke during an operational tour of 81 Division’s Area of Responsibility, urging the troops to fight to ensure peace and security around the country, insisting that “without peace and security there cannot be development. It is, therefore, crucial that we execute our duties effectively to secure the nation.”

The Army Chief committed the force to improving the welfare of troops, announcing that housing, loan schemes, uniform distribution, and allowances aimed at enhancing the service conditions of officers and soldiers would be provided.

Speaking to troops, General Oluyede emphasised the military’s dedication to providing affordable housing, stating that new housing projects are underway in several cities, including Abuja, Ibadan, Jos, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Akwa Ibom. The initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure personnel have access to a comfortable service life, with houses priced significantly lower than market rates.

“We are ensuring the spread of these houses so you can subscribe,” he said, noting that such investment was unprecedented.

Additionally, he said that the army has reinforced its financial support system through a low-interest loan scheme, highlighting that loans are available at a 3% interest rate, a stark contrast to the 25% typically offered by commercial banks, while encouraging eligible personnel to take advantage of the scheme.

The Army Chief, however, advised against borrowing unnecessarily, warning that repayment could be burdensome.

Regarding uniforms, the official acknowledged delays but assured personnel that the army is ramping up production, with plans to manufacture 100,000 uniforms monthly. Distribution is ongoing, with smaller divisions receiving the first batch, followed by the 82 Division and others.

Another key announcement by General Oluyede was the increase in daily field allowances. Recognising that the existing 1,500 Naira was insufficient, the army successfully lobbied the government to raise it to 3,000 Naira, effective next month.

“This increase reflects the government’s recognition of our role in national security,” he stated, urging soldiers to reciprocate by maintaining discipline and dedication to duty.

On discipline, the Army Chief warned against misconduct, particularly inter-agency conflicts involving soldiers and other security forces like the police and DSS. He emphasised that soldiers must remain at their posts and avoid unnecessary altercations. To facilitate smooth transportation, additional buses will be provided for personnel commuting between Keffi and the island.

The address concluded with a call to duty, reminding troops that their primary role is national security. He reassured them of the leadership’s commitment to their welfare and urged them to perform their duties professionally.