From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the two seats of the Kaduna State House of Assembly in the Zaria Kewaye and Basawa by-elections held on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Announcing the results of the Zaria Kewaye Constituency on Sunday morning, the Returning Officer, Prof. Balarabe Abdullahi, said that the APC candidate, Isa Haruna Ihamo, got 26,613 votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Nuhu Sada Abdullahi, polled 5,721 votes, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mamuda Abdullahi Wappa, got 5,331 votes.

Similarly, announcing the final result of the Basawa State Constituency by-election, Professor Nasiru Rabiu declared the APC candidate the winner.

According to him, the APC garnered 10,926 votes, while the strongest contender, the PDP, got 5,499 votes.