…Promises 10 million youth votes for Tinubu in 2027

By Bolaji Okunola

In his quest to strengthen the relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dr. Dayo Israel, has declared readiness to unveil a brand new “Progressive Youth Resource Centre in Abuja, stating it will redefine youth engagement within the party and across Nigeria’s political landscape.

The National Youth Leader, who hailed Tinubu’s tenure for providing unprecedented opportunities to youth, promised to mobilise for the President’s re-election and garner 10 million youth votes for him in 2027.

The facility is located in the high-end Wuse 2 area of Abuja, and it houses the strategic office of the National Youth Leader and operational office of the National Youth Wing.

According to a press release distributed by the office of the National Youth Leader, the Centre is one of the legacy projects of the first tenure of his administration, and it’s a dynamic and multifunctional facility set to redefine youth engagement within the party and across Nigeria’s political landscape.

“The facility would more importantly house the party’s official youth mobilisation effort towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027”, Dayo said.

The release noted that the facility has the following features: a Game Room and Social Area with table tennis, snooker and other games, three event spaces of varying sizes for youth trainings and town hall meetings that can be used by any youth support group

Other features are, “A lounge, a Boardroom, a world-class multimedia suite/ podcast studio, an operational office for Jagaban Army Movement, the Progressive Young Farmer’s Unit, administrative offices for the Sports and Social Unit, Teens Enrichment Team, Student Engagement Division, Female Youth Enrichment Unit, Administrative and Operations Hub, Human Resource and Talent Management team, the Youth Wing Membership Experience Unit, etcetera.

Dayo added, “I want to build a Youth Wing that is capable of responding to the challenges our generation faces. A Youth wing that gives a voice to the emerging generation; a generation that will drive transformative change across our country.

“President Bola Tinubu is a Pan-African Youth Champion with a track record of empowering youth right from when he was a Governor till now as President of Nigeria. His administration has given unprecedented opportunities to youth and so as National Youth Leader of the APC, I’m motivated to aggressively mobilise for his re-election and subsequent victory at the polls, as we did in the 2023 election, where I travelled across 36 States personally with my team to mobilise for him.”

The project was conceptualised and personally fundraised by Dr. Israel, where he stressed that he was inspired by the great impact of Tinubu’s administration in the lives of Nigerian youth, from the student loan to the PCNGI initiative, among many other initiatives.

“The President must be re-elected for a second term to complete the good work he has started.

“The idea for this Youth House began when I contested for the National Youth Leader. It was part of my manifesto to set it up since the election period.

“However, nobody wanted to support me then because they didn’t see what I saw or believe in the vision. This had been my dream since I was elected, to have an operational base for the youth of the party, because at the national secretariat, I only have a one-room office, and an ante-room across the passage for aides; no boardroom, no facility to run the youth wing, no laptops and printer, no budget, no imprest, running cost or operational budget for the office of the National youth leader, yet the youth have expected me to deliver” he said.

“However, as President Tinubu continues to implement his reforms, enriching lives of Nigerians, especially young people, building systems to give us a brighter, rewarding future, I began to put my little funds together and started fundraising by speaking to people who believe in me enough to support my vision for this facility and today, it has become a reality.

“This vision was further enriched by insights I gathered from my visits to India, Ghana, China, Morocco, and the United Kingdom; many of them self-funded, where I led my team and some of my zonal and state youth leaders to understudy youth wings of ruling parties and leading political movements.”

“These global best practices helped shape my approach to youth engagement and political empowerment. Thanks to the moral support from the NWC and the collective commitment of our youth leadership, especially my deputy and zonal youth leaders, we’re proud to deliver a platform that truly empowers the next generation of progressives,” Dr. Israel concluded.

“The Centre is a visionary initiative aimed at strengthening party structures through youth-centred innovation, engagement, and leadership development. It’s where we would implement our five-year strategic plan for the youth wing. We aim to leverage the strength of our 200,000+ strong, elected youth leadership structure from the national level to the ward/polling units to galvanise support for our party, our president, and his policies.”

“Our primary objective is clear: to win the hearts and minds of Nigerian youth by reshaping their perspectives about the APC, expanding our youth base, and aligning our dynamic strategy with the Renewed Hope Agenda set forth by President Bola Tinubu.

“At the heart of our work will be the recruitment of new members, involving them with the APC, and building a strong network of young progressives across Nigeria.”

“We aim to involve young people in the activities of the APC and ensure that their aspirations are reflected in government policies, and that members of the APC Youth Wing are able to get involved in the party through political events, membership enrichment activities, and social gatherings.”