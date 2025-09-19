Former world boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua’s career-long dream to host a match in Nigeria is closer to reality as boxing promoter Ezekiel Adamu has revealed that talks are underway for a bout in 2026.

Adamu, who is with the promotional group Balmoral, disclosed this in a chat with The Ring.

According to him, Joshua and his team have already given a greenlight for a match in Nigeria.

“I spoke with him, I spoke with his team, and they already said to me, ‘If we had an offer from Nigeria, it’s a match made in heaven,’” he said.

“Joshua has always said that before he ends his career, he wants to fight in Nigeria, and we are going to make that fight happen.”

Adamu, who is behind Nigeria’s “Chaos in the Ring” event on October 1 in Lagos, disclosed that the 50,000-capacity Abuja Stadium would be an ideal venue for Joshua’s match.

He added that an all-African contest would be favoured, with some popular names already being considered.

“For that, it would definitely be two Africans. So we are thinking Joshua against maybe Tony Yoka, there is Martin Bakole and Deontay Wilder, also of Nigerian descent, wants to do an African fight, too. There are different names,” Adamu stated.

He laughed off reports of Joshua’s potential fight in Ghana.

Adamu said, “I heard rumours about Joshua fighting in Ghana, and I laughed it off because, for me, where is the story in there? Joshua is Nigerian.”