Says God has anointed governor for 8 years in office

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra-born billionaire oil magnate Prince Arthur Eze has thrown his weight behind the re-election of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, describing the governor as divinely anointed to lead and rebuild the state.

Speaking while playing host to Gov. Soludo in his Abuja home, Prince Eze expressed confidence in Soludo’s leadership and declared that no candidate could defeat him in the upcoming November 8 governorship election. He attributed Soludo’s emergence and leadership to divine ordination.

“God has destined Soludo to govern this state for eight years,” Eze said. “He is doing a remarkable job and taking Anambra to greater heights.”

Commending the governor’s transformative efforts, Eze praised Soludo’s governance style, noting that his impact has brought significant improvements to the state. He further highlighted the symbolism in Soludo’s name, Chukwuma, which translates to “God knows,” as being reflective of the governor’s divine purpose.

“Soludo has character, and his name aligns with his purpose and actions. He is doing very well,” he added.

Prince Eze urged Anambra citizens to rally behind the governor for the continued growth and development of the state. He criticized those seeking to challenge Soludo’s re-election, describing them as lacking both credibility and vision.

Earlier, Governor Soludo reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Anambra State and driving it toward sustainable progress.

“Anambra has all it takes to be a great state,” Soludo said. “There is nothing we envision for Anambra that we cannot achieve. We possess both the human and natural resources necessary to transform our state.”