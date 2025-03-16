By Seyi Babalola

Amnesty International has condemned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)’s threats and intimidation of a corps member, Ushie Uguamaye, who criticized Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for inflation and economic hardship.

In a ‘X’ post, the group stated that it is her right as a citizen to express her unhappiness peacefully, while also asking the government to focus on addressing the issues she addressed rather than threatening to delete the video.

“It is perfectly within her right to express discontent peacefully. Instead of threatening her for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should be prioritizing addressing the country’s economic woes,” Amnesty said.

The Lagos-based corps member expressed fear about claimed threats following her viral video criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s government.

In a video posted to her TikTok account #talktoraye on Saturday, Uguamaye voiced displeasure with Nigeria’s deteriorating economic situation, stressing that hard work becomes fruitless in the face of financial difficulties.

She openly lambasted Tinubu, describing him as a “terrible leader” and criticizing the government’s efforts to ameliorate citizens’ suffering.

Shortly after her video gained traction, Uguamaye alleged that she began receiving threats, reportedly from NYSC officials, pressuring her to take down the content.

“Dear Nigerians, they have my address. In case you guys don’t see me online, please you know who to hold accountable. I didn’t do anything wrong; I just asked that they work on the inflation.

“Why can’t I speak up? Being an NYSC corps member doesn’t mean I signed up my right to complain,” she said.

Amnesty, meanwhile, in their post, said millions of Nigerians are facing extreme poverty, which aligns with her post on TikTok, urging the government to find measures to urgently address it.

“Millions of people in Nigeria are facing extreme poverty. So far, the authorities have failed to put in place effective mitigation measures, leaving millions of people without the hope of getting out of the economic challenges and enjoying their human rights,” the group said.