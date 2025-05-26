From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The only female chairmanship aspirant for next year’s FCT Area Council election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jennifer Ozioma Nnamudi, has expressed confidence in defeating the 22 male counterparts challenging her for the Abuja Municipal Area Council, (AMAC) ticket.

She spoke on the sidelines after purchasing the expression of interest and nomination forms at the ruling party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The Anambra State-born politician hinged his confidence in beating the other aspirants on her remarkable popularity and knowledge of grassroots politics, stressing that she is sure of victory having entered the contest without resort or use of dubious means such as rigging or engaging in election malpractices.

“I am here for my people. I am here for the good of AMAC people because most of them have suffered insecurities. It has been going on for a very long time. That’s my number one project.

“Secondly, there are hospitals everywhere, but most pregnant women cannot buy vaccines. They cannot do anything for themselves. I will make most of the medical services free, and I am going to do skill acquisition three times a year. No matter what they are going through, Jennifer will always be there to answer them.

“There is a popular saying that goes that he who fails to plan, plans to fail. We have planned. Our people have sent me to study about AMAC. We have traces of people that have chaired AMAC, but we have a woman that has done it better than all of them — Esther Anazodo.

“She has done greatly, and I want to start from where she stopped because I know and believe that I can do it better. You people said, what a man can do, a woman can do it better and you know, we are good managers. When you give a woman a house, she is going to make it a home. So, I am here to make a home for AMAC,” she assured.

On the likely challenges she might encounter, she said that; “By the special grace of God, I don’t think there will be any challenge. I am happy to be running with the incumbent. We welcomed him to our party, but I have told him that all the men — 22 in number — are going to queue behind me when I take the mandate. By the special grace of God, I happen to be the only woman. And as the only woman, God has designed it that I am going to be the mandate.

“Women are good managers and when you give a woman a house, she turns it into a good home. I am going to continue where Anazodo stopped but I will perform even better because I have studied the situation on ground and I know what the people want me to do for them. So, I am here to make a good home of AMAC.

“All the men in this race, (there are 22 of them in AMAC). I happen to be the only woman and God has designed it that they will face a tough battle. As the only woman in the race, by the grace of God, the men will have to line up behind me because, I am the best among the aspirants,” she declared.