From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, has pledged to prioritize efforts aimed at securing the passage of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Bill, which is expected to provide a legal framework for ongoing treasury and public finance reforms.

Ogunjimi made the commitment during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Arabi, who led a team to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) on Thursday.

“I am aware of the Public Financial Management Bill, I am a member of the committee that is putting the Bill together; so it is going to be one of my priorities to see that the Bill is passed,” Ogunjimi said.

The PFM Bill, initiated by the OAGF, aims to institutionalize and strengthen the federal government’s financial management reforms and enhance the effectiveness of the national treasury system.

Ogunjimi also revealed that a stakeholders’ engagement is being planned around the Bill and called for BPSR’s involvement in the process. He further assured that his administration would support reform initiatives that would reposition the treasury for greater efficiency and transparency.

Acknowledging the important role BPSR plays in public sector transformation, the AGF reaffirmed his office’s commitment to partnering with the agency to advance reforms in treasury operations and improve public financial management in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Dr. Arabi explained that the visit was intended to deepen collaboration between both agencies and identify areas of synergy for improved service delivery in the public sector.

He disclosed that BPSR is planning a nationwide impact assessment of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), with active involvement from the OAGF.

Additionally, Arabi raised the issue of outstanding entitlements owed to civil servants who were disengaged during the 2006 right-sizing exercise. He proposed the establishment of a verification committee to address the claims and resolve related grievances.

The BPSR Director-General congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment and expressed confidence in his capacity to lead and transform the federal treasury.