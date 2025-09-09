By Chinyere Anyanwu

Smart agriculture and renewable energy are set to dominate discussions at the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), as world leaders, delegates, and senior United Nations officials converge in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Scheduled for September 8–10, the summit carries the theme, “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development.”

The three-day gathering will bring together heads of state, policymakers, climate experts, and civil society representatives, who are expected to leverage the summit to craft a unified African stance ahead of next year’s COP30 negotiations in Brazil. Key discussions will focus on unlocking Africa’s vast renewable energy potential, highlighting indigenous technological innovations, mobilizing climate finance, and balancing the continent’s development ambitions with urgent climate action.

ACS2 builds on the momentum of its inaugural edition, held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2023, where African leaders adopted the Nairobi Declaration—a strategic roadmap aimed at advancing the continent’s green growth agenda and strengthening financing mechanisms for sustainable development.