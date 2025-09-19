From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to make more housing units for the residents of Ogun State, the state government has called for collaboration with private real estate developers in its quest to bridge the housing deficit in the state, particularly in the area of provision of affordable housing.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, made the call while speaking at a summit organized by the Ogun State chapter of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Omoniyi, who described housing as an essential component of human life, lauded REDAN for organizing the summit with the theme, ‘Laying The Right Foundation for a Thriving Real Estate Market in Ogun State’, noting that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has worked assiduously to close the gap in housing deficit as well as espousing conducive environment for real estate business to thrive in the state

While reeling out the scorecard of the incumbent administration in the housing, he informed the gathering that Governor Abiodun’s administration has delivered no fewer than 5,000 smart but affordable houses to different categories of the people.

The housing scheme, according to him, has provided hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, thereby stimulating the economic activities of Ogun.

Omoniyi emphasized that Prince Court Estates located at Kobape, Kemta Idi-Aba, Ilaro, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and the Aviation Village in Iperu-Remo, are testimonies of quality affordable housing schemes embarked upon and delivered by the state government.

On the GRA Regeneration Scheme in Abeokuta and Ijebu Ode, the Commissioner noted that “these projects have forged modern, vibrant and smart cities geared towards enhancing the economy value of the state”.

Earlier in his address, the Ogun State Chairman of REDAN, Dr. Adeyemi Adeniyi, who expressed delight in the success recorded by Ogun in the housing sector, noted that the government has adopted an open economic system by building houses for people to purchase.

He, however, pledged his association’s support for a thriving ecosystem that will stand as a model for other regions and build a foundation upon which prosperity for generations will be secure.