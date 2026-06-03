From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the total capital importation into Nigeria in Q1 2026 stood at US$10,371.90 million, higher than the US$5,642.07 million recorded in Q1 2025. This indicates an increase of 83.83 per cent.
In comparison with the preceding quarter, capital importation increased by 60.97 per cent from US$6,443.48 million in Q4 2025. Furthermore, portfolio investment ranked top at US$9,862.34 million, accounting for 95.09 per cent, followed by other investment at US$374.48 million, which accounted for 3.61 per cent. However, foreign direct investment recorded the lowest inflow at US$135.08 million, representing 1.30 per cent of the total capital importation in Q1 2026.
The banking sector recorded the highest inflow at US$7,550.04 million, representing 72.79 per cent of the total capital imported in Q1 2026, followed by the financing sector, valued at US$2,429.19 million (23.42 per cent), and the production/manufacturing sector at US$152.27 million (1.47 per cent).
“Capital Importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with US$5,083.76 million, representing 49.01 per cent of the total capital imported. This was followed by the United States with US$3,183.65 million (30.69 per cent) and the Republic of South Africa with US$983.83 million (9.49 per cent).
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“Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited received the highest capital importation into Nigeria in Q1 2026 with US$4,414.37 million (42.56 per cent), followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc with US$2,778.92 million (26.79 per cent), and Rand Merchant Bank with US$930.82 million (8.97 per cent),” the NBS said.
It is recalled that capital importation in Q1 2025 stood at US$5,642.07 million, higher than the US$3,376.01 million recorded in Q1 2024, indicating an increase of 67.12 per cent.
When compared with the preceding quarter, capital importation increased by 10.86 per cent from US$5,089.16 million in Q4 2024, while portfolio investment ranked top at US$5,204.61 million, accounting for 92.25 per cent, followed by other investment at US$311.17 million, accounting for 5.52 per cent.
According to the NBS, the data was provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The CBN, the NBS said, captures fresh capital coming into the economy as reported by commercial banks (which does not include other components of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) such as reinvested earnings).