From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially launched its grassroots mobilisation network in Sokoto State, marking a strategic move to expand its presence across the region.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the party appointed Mainasara Umar as the State Coordinator to spearhead its activities in Sokoto State.

The National Coordinator of the ADC Grassroots Network, Engr. Mohammed Shuaibu, confirmed Umar’s appointment, citing his proven track record, experience, and unwavering commitment to policies that aim to build a more inclusive and functional Nigeria.

“This appointment takes immediate effect. It is part of our broader strategy to create a platform that informs and educates the public on the core objectives of the coalition,” Shuaibu said.

He emphasised that the network remains non-aligned to any individual candidate, stressing that its primary focus is on promoting the ADC’s vision of transparent and credible leadership capable of securing a better future for all Nigerians.

Shuaibu also announced that Umar would be supported by Abbah Abubakar and Mr. Muhammad Bimasa, who will serve as State Secretaries. The trio is expected to lead the formation of leadership structures at both the local government and ward levels throughout Sokoto State.

While congratulating the appointees, he urged them to engage all relevant stakeholders and work collaboratively to advance the coalition’s vision.

In his acceptance speech, Umar appealed for public support, promising to lead a results-driven team that upholds the core values and ideology of the ADC.

“Our mission goes beyond just building a coalition. It is about doing what is right for our country. The ADC stands for inclusive leadership that acknowledges past mistakes and tackles the current economic, hunger, and security challenges facing our nation,” Umar said.

The launch of the grassroots network in Sokoto marks another step in the ADC’s ongoing effort to deepen its democratic engagement and promote a people-centered political agenda across Nigeria.