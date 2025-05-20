From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

In a major political realignment in Abia North, scores of influential members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ohafia Local Government Area have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the transformational leadership of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and their support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The defection, which took place on Saturday, witnessed the departure of former special advisers, assistants, women leaders, youth leaders, councillors and several grassroots stakeholders from Isiama, Ebem-Oha, Ohafor, Okamu, and Ania wards of Ohafia.

The former PDP leaders pledged total allegiance to the APC and vowed to work for its consolidation in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Sir Ubi Chukwu praised Senator Kalu’s achievements in the senatorial district, particularly in infrastructure and education.

“We have seen over 80 schools renovated and constructed, more than 60 rural roads built, and significant investments in youth empowerment.

“If we begin to talk about Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, we won’t finish. He is a brand you never defeat in politics. We cannot remain in the opposition while he is building the future of our people.”

He stressed that the group’s decision was driven by the need to align with the APC’s development-oriented agenda and ensure that Abia North benefits fully from the Tinubu-led federal administration.

Sir Ben Apari, former Secretary of PDP at Ania Ward, who along with several other grassroots leaders, officially declared for the APC, solidifying the party’s base ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a separate but related development, Osondu Onyekwere, respected former councillor and PDP leader from Itumbauzor, also announced his switch to the APC.

“Senator Kalu is rehabilitating two schools in Ntalakwu and has already constructed about 12km of the 60km road connecting Bende to our community. No other Senator from Abia is doing what he’s doing. Leadership is about the value you add—and Senator Kalu has set the bar.”

“It’s not just about the party anymore; it’s about the individual. Anyone who refuses to identify with Orji Uzor Kalu is making a great mistake,” he added.

The OUK Movement, Abia’s largest grassroots political structure loyal to Senator Kalu, held a strategic joint meeting on May 17 with legislative aides and LGA coordinators to consolidate support for the re-election of both President Tinubu and Senator Kalu.

Chaired by the patron of the movement, Chief Agu Agu Ogwo, and attended by representatives from all 17 LGAs, the meeting emphasised total grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The project of reelecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our own Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is not just political; it’s personal,” declared Sunday Ogbaja Orjisi, state chairman of the OUK Movement.

“We were the only zone that delivered votes to President Tinubu in 2023 despite the Labour Party wave. We will do it again—and even bigger—in 2027. We passed a serious vote of confidence on our principal Senator Kalu, who has carried the APC on his back in Abia State.”

The meeting concluded with a unanimous vote of confidence in President Tinubu and Senator Kalu, affirming the unwavering commitment of the OUK Movement and its partners to the victory of the APC in Abia and beyond.

As momentum builds across Abia North, analysts say this realignment signals a major shakeup ahead of the 2027 elections, with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerging as the central figure reshaping the region’s political landscape.