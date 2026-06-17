African Teachers Festival targets education transformation across continent

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Founder and Executive Convener of the African Teachers Festival (ATF), Bukola Lawal, has unveiled plans for a continental initiative aimed at transforming Africa’s education sector through teacher empowerment, innovation, collaboration and leadership development.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the African Teachers Festival 2026 in Abuja, Lawal described the event as more than a conference, saying it is a movement designed to equip teachers with the skills, networks and opportunities needed to drive educational transformation across the continent.

She said over 1,500 educators, policymakers, development partners, entrepreneurs, innovators, and youth leaders from across Africa are expected to converge on Abuja from August 17 to 22, 2026, under the theme: “Transforming Africa’s Education through Innovation, Collaboration, and Leadership.”

She said the festival was conceived in response to the challenges confronting educators, including limited access to professional development, inadequate recognition, insufficient networking opportunities and restricted exposure to global best practices.

Lawal noted that participants would engage in Artificial Intelligence and digital learning sessions, STEM education workshops, leadership forums, policy dialogues, entrepreneurship and wealth creation discussions, cultural exchange programmes, exhibitions and the African Teachers Excellence Awards.

She added that the festival would also promote the holistic development of teachers through initiatives such as the ATF Teachers Wealth Network, which focuses on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, investment and personal growth.

“The future of Africa depends on what happens in our classrooms today. Together, let us empower teachers, transform education and build the Africa we all desire,” she said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the African Teachers Festival, Adeyemi Adebayo, said the choice of Abuja as host city was informed by its strategic position as a centre for educational and cultural exchange on the continent.

He explained that the event was scheduled for August to coincide with school holidays and preparations for a new academic session, enabling participants to immediately apply lessons and innovations acquired at the festival in their schools.

The chairman noted that Africa remains the world’s youngest continent, with an average age of about 20 years and projections indicating that it would account for approximately 25 per cent of the global workforce by 2050.

He stressed that the rise of Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies places African teachers at the centre of efforts to prepare future generations for a rapidly changing world.

According to him, the festival will feature practical workshops on digital tools and inclusive pedagogy, keynote addresses by leading African and global education experts, exhibitions showcasing innovative teaching resources and educational technologies, as well as awards recognising outstanding teachers.

He also highlighted support for the initiative from several government institutions and partners including the Federal Ministries of Education, Foreign Affairs, Youth Development, Women Affairs, Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), diplomatic missions, international education organisations, corporate bodies and security agencies.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Minister of Education, the Federal Government described the festival as a timely initiative that aligns with national efforts to improve access, quality, equity and relevance in education.

The ministry reiterated that no education system can rise above the quality of its teachers, and affirmed that teacher recruitment, professional development, digital literacy, leadership development and continuous learning remain central to ongoing education reforms.

It commended the organisers for creating a platform that would enable educators, policymakers, innovators and development partners to exchange ideas, share best practices and explore practical solutions to challenges confronting education across Africa.

The ministry particularly welcomed the festival’s focus on teacher professional development, Artificial Intelligence and digital learning, STEM education, educational leadership, teacher wellbeing and continental collaboration.

Also speaking through a representative, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said teachers remain critical to shaping the future of Africa’s young population.

The minister noted that every successful leader, entrepreneur, scientist and innovator was first influenced by a teacher, stressing that investing in young people begins with investing in educators who mentor and prepare them for leadership and innovation.

The ministry expressed support for the festival’s emphasis on youth participation, student engagement, leadership development, entrepreneurship, digital learning and mentorship.

It also praised the inclusion of the ATF Student Ambassador Programme and student-led conversations, noting that young people should be active partners in shaping the future of education across the continent.

Stakeholders at the unveiling expressed optimism that the African Teachers Festival would emerge as a major platform for strengthening teacher capacity, promoting innovation, encouraging continental collaboration and improving learning outcomes across Africa.