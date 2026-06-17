World Cup tactical preview: How England can beat Croatia

By Lawrence Agbo

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday knowing that a strong start could set the tone for their entire tournament.

While the Three Lions enter the contest as favourites, Croatia’s reputation as a resilient and tactically disciplined tournament side means victory is far from guaranteed.

The match brings back memories of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, when Croatia came from behind to eliminate England and progress to the final.

Now, eight years later, England boast a squad packed with attacking talent, youthful energy and experience at the highest level, but beating Croatia will require more than individual brilliance.

The Modric factor

A key element in this match will be England’s ability to manage Croatia’s midfield, with world-class midfielder Luka Modrić standing as the backbone of Croatia’s team despite being in the latter stages of his career.

A veteran playmaker, Modrić remains the focal point of Croatia’s game despite being in the latter stages of his career.

England’s Rice-Bellingham combo

England, on the other hand, will likely rely on Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham to disrupt Modrić’s influence.

By limiting the time and space available to the Croatian captain, England can force their opponents into a more direct style of play and prevent them from establishing control in midfield.

Advancing full-backs

Another area England could target is the space left behind Croatia’s advancing full-backs.

The Croatian team tends to send several players upfield when they have the ball, which can lead to chances for swift counterattacks if they lose possession.

With players like Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon who are known for their pace on the wings, England could take full advantage of those openings.

Quick, vertical attacks may offer England their best route to goal. Rather than allowing Croatia time to regroup defensively, England will seek to move the ball rapidly from midfield into attacking areas, turning defensive recoveries into dangerous counter-attacks.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s role could also be crucial. The England captain remains one of the best strikers in football and offers far more than goals.

His tendency to drop deep and link play can draw defenders out of position, creating openings for midfielders and wingers to exploit.

Also, if Croatia focus too heavily on keeping Kane under wraps, it might open up opportunities for others; players such as Bellingham, Saka and Phil Foden could find the spaces needed to make the difference in the final third.

The age factor

England may also look to test Croatia’s ageing core with an aggressive pressing game.

While Croatia’s experience has been a key strength in recent tournaments, England’s younger squad possesses greater speed and energy on the field.

By applying constant pressure during Croatia’s attempts to build play, they could force mistakes and create scoring opportunities.

In the end, the battle in midfield is likely to determine the outcome. If Rice and Bellingham can prevent Modrić and his teammates from controlling possession, England could seize the upper hand, controlling the field and generating opportunities.

However, if Croatia are allowed to settle into their rhythm, they have enough quality and experience to frustrate England, making things tough for Gareth Southgate’s successors.

England undoubtedly have the quality to begin their World Cup journey with a victory.

Still, they will face a Croatian team that’s known for shining in high-stakes matches.

It won’t just be about skill; tactical discipline will be crucial. Intensity matters, too. And let’s not forget about finishing chances effectively.

If the Three Lions can execute their game plan effectively, they may finally gain a measure of revenge for one of the most painful defeats in their recent football history while taking a significant step towards the knockout stages.