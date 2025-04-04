From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The management of the Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele, has confirmed that 75 students of the institution have benefitted from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Provost of the College, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi, made this known on Friday during a meeting with the institution’s management staff.

Expressing the College’s appreciation to NELFUND, Dr. Owolabi also congratulated the successful students, stating:

“This is to inform the College that we received the loan funds for 75 students yesterday.”

She revealed that a total of 78 students applied for the loan, out of which 75 were approved and funded.

“Our College is grateful to NELFUND for this invaluable support. We also extend our congratulations to the 75 students who benefitted from the programme,” she said.

Dr. Owolabi described the initiative as a strategic effort to reduce the financial burden on students and help them continue their education seamlessly.

She further disclosed that the College will soon invite the loan beneficiaries to a meeting for proper documentation related to the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to her, “NELFUND has paid the full tuition for about 96% of students who applied for the loan. This is truly impressive.”

The Provost also encouraged other students to take advantage of the NELFUND scheme to ease their educational journey.