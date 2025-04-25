By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State government has revealed that 54.3% of students who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) failed, with only 45.7% obtaining credit passes in both english language and mathematics.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, during a ministerial briefing held on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

The Commissioner revealed that 58,188 students from Lagos State participated in the examination. He expressed concern over the high failure rate, stating that the government is taking immediate and proactive measures to tackle the decline in academic performance.

“We held strategic meetings with principals across the six education districts to discuss the results and adopted a new policy for the exclusive promotion of high-achieving students to terminal classes,” Alli-Balogun stated.

He explained that the policy is aimed at ending the practice of mass promotion, which has proven ineffective.

The government, he noted, believes the move will motivate students to work harder and improve overall academic standards in the state.

In addition to changes in promotion criteria, the Commissioner said that the government is reviving co-curricular and interactive learning activities that support students’ holistic development. These include sports, physical and health education, arts, music, and drama.

“We’re promoting hands-on learning through projects and experiments, which help students engage more deeply with their studies,” he said.

Alli-Balogun also disclosed that principals and vice principals are now required to teach a minimum of six and eight periods weekly, respectively. This, he said, is part of a broader effort to instill leadership, accountability, and discipline in schools.

The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) has been tasked with intensifying oversight and submitting unfiltered reports on issues such as truancy, absenteeism, negligence, and misconduct by teachers.

“Any teacher found guilty of examination malpractice, immoral acts, or compromising academic standards will face disciplinary actions in line with existing laws,” he warned.

He further noted that the state has revised its Education Laws and the 2018 Education Policy to better address current challenges and ensure alignment with global best practices.