The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, led some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The meeting, which took place on Saturday evening, was spearheaded by Wike and some of his allies, including former members of the defunct G5 Governors.

The G5 Governors will be remembered for working against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

The group supported the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Those present at Saturday’s meeting are former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and two members of the defunct G5 – former governors of Benue and Abia States, Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu, respectively.

While details of the meeting are yet to be revealed, sources say its focus was cooperation and integrating the former governors into the current political framework.