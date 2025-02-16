By Chinelo Obogo

The Labour Party (LP) has reiterated its commitment to supporting the South East in achieving their long-held ambition of producing a Nigerian president.

Speaking at a rally organised by South East party members in Abuja, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, said that the party remains a viable platform for the Igbo to realise this goal in the 2027 general elections.

The rally, held in preparation for the upcoming Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saw a large turnout of party members and aspirants. Abure used the occasion to reflect on the party’s decision to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the Southeast, a move he described as a deliberate effort to “wipe the tears of the Igbos” and address historical political marginalisation.

Abure recounted the 2023 general election, when the Labour Party, under the leadership of Peter Obi, made significant strides in uniting the South East and garnering nationwide support. He acknowledged that prior to the election, he had underestimated the level of unity among the Igbos. However, campaigning with Peter Obi across the country revealed the resilience, industriousness, and fearlessness of the Igbo.

“The Igbos are the most united, most formidable, most industrious, and most hardworking people in Nigeria. This is why I have no regrets about zoning the presidential ticket to the Southeast in 2023. We made a bold statement, and we will continue to support Ndigbo in their quest for the presidency,” he said.

While expressing pride in the Igbo community’s achievements, Abure said there is need for strategic realignment with other regions of the country. Drawing parallels with the Yoruba, he said that the South West only achieved presidential success after forming alliances with other ethnic groups.

“The Igbos must learn from history. The Yorubas, at some point, were also isolated politically. It was only through realignment and unity that they were able to capture the presidency. The Igbos need to adopt a similar approach,” Abure advised.

He further emphasized the importance of strong, unified leadership within the Igbo community, calling for a collective voice and purpose to achieve their political aspirations. “Unity of purpose is key. While it is not necessary for everyone to agree on everything, we must come together to a large extent to realize our dreams,” he added.

Abure also addressed concerns about internal party democracy, assuring aspirants that the Labour Party would not impose candidates in the upcoming FCT Area Council elections. He pledged that the party’s primaries would be credible, transparent, and reflective of the members’ wishes.

“The Labour Party is better than any other party in Nigeria because we respect the will of the people. In this coming election, only party members will determine who becomes our candidates. We will not subvert the aspirations of the people,” he said.