From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Coalition of Southern Nigeria Youth Groups for Asiwaju 2027 (COSONYGA-2027), has officially launched in Abuja, calling on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking at the press conference to announce the group’s formation, Executive Director Rikki Nwajiofor said the coalition was born out of the belief that President Tinubu has laid a solid foundation for national transformation, which needs more time to be fully realised.

“Four years is not enough to institutionalise life-changing policies or dismantle entrenched corruption that has long stunted Nigeria’s growth,” Nwajiofor stated. “Asiwaju deserves a second term to nurture these economic and social reforms to greater heights

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a symbol of generational progress. His commitment to Nigerian youth is not rhetoric – it is policy-backed, action-driven, and results-oriented. Under his leadership and Renewed Hope Agenda, we have witnessed concrete transformations that impact our generation directly.”

Speaking on the vision of the group, he said “Build a structured and organized youth movement across the South-West, South-South, and South-East regions.

Establish a grassroots network spanning all the states, senatorial districts, local government areas (LGAs), and political wards in Southern Nigeria.

Conduct youth empowerment programs, leadership training, and business development initiatives aligned with Asiwaju’s economic vision.

Engage in nationwide political awareness campaigns to drive voter registration and support for Asiwaju 2027.

Collaborate with media houses, influencers, and strategic partners to create a dominant online and offline presence.

Mobilize and unite youth groups across Southern Nigeria to support Asiwaju 2027.Promote youth participation in governance and political processes.”

He pointed out that the unveiling of the Coalition marks the beginning of a structured, non-violent, and policy-driven youth political movement, aimed at influencing the 2027 general elections through advocacy, civic engagement, and developmental projects.