From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Itsekiri political bigwigs, leaders and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have forged a united front, endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for a second term in office come 2027.

The leaders and stakeholders, who are meeting for rhe first time since the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the PDP to APC, gathered in Warri, Delta State, on Monday.

They expressed their satisfaction with the performance of both President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, citing their developmental strides and commitment to the progress of the country.

Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, member representing Warri Federal Constituency, stated that the Itsekiri Nation has taken a bold decision to join the APC to work towards Nigeria’s progress and development.

The leaders and stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, pledging their 100% support for their second term bids.

Hon. Barr. Daniel Mayone Mayuku, who moved the motion, assured that the Itsekiris would deliver votes for both leaders in 2027, while Hon. Oritsetimeyi Orugboh seconded the motion.

Addressing newsmen after the closed door, Chief Ayiri Emami, a Warri-based businessman and APC chieftain, described the gathering of Itsekiri political elites as a “thing of joy” after an 11-year divide. “It’s a thing of joy that everybody has moved into APC… We’re all coming back as a family”, he said. He expressed happiness that the group was united in their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. He said that they have decided to put away their individual differences to unite behind President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori’s second term in office. “It was a thing of joy to witness the gathering of Itsekiri political elites gather again in one place after about eleven years of divided party’s affiliations”. “It is a thing of joy because for the past eleven years some people we saw today we have not had the opportunity to see eyeball to eyeball to discuss issues as it affects our ethnic nationality but it is a thing of joy that everybody have moved into APC. “I was once part of them before I left to follow my amiable master, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but today we are all together. “Today, we succeeded in moving a vote of confidence on Mr. President for 2027 and equally we did same for the governor of Delta State.” Emami stressed that the meeting marked a new era of unity among the Itsekiri people, stating, “Itsekiri is coming back stronger and stronger every day.”

“We are all coming back as a family. That shows that the next election we are going to be one to ensure that we give all our adequate support to our president and our governor.

“So the meeting today is very good because we have not been able to sit together for a very long time now and what has been causing our internal issues; politics is one of them so you can see that Itsekiri is coming back stronger and stronger everyday.

“As far as we can sit together today for those we haven’t been sitting with, we have decided to sit together, we have decided to move together and we have decided to pull out nation together as Itsekiri so I am happy. It is something of joy for all of us. So the meeting went well, particularly endorsing Mr. President and the governor”, he enthused.