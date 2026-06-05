Oyo police debunk reported death of schoolkid in captivity

The Oyo State Police Command has debunked a report alleging that one of the schoolchildren abducted during the May 15 incident at Ahoro-Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area, has died while in captivity.

In a Friday statement, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade described the report as malicious and entirely unfounded.

The command categorically stated that the report is false, misleading, mischievous, and without any factual basis whatsoever.

The statement reads, “At no time has the Oyo State Police Command, nor any other recognized security agency involved in the ongoing rescue efforts, confirmed such a development.

“The publication is a fabrication carefully crafted by individuals whose objective is to arouse unnecessary public sentiment, create panic, spread fear, and undermine ongoing security operations.

“It is particularly disturbing that the authors of the report deliberately employed emotional narratives, speculative claims, and unverified accounts in a calculated attempt to manipulate public opinion and generate anxiety among residents.”

According to the statement, such conduct not only constitutes a disservice to responsible journalism but also advances the very objectives of criminal elements and terror merchants who thrive on fear, uncertainty, and public distress.

The statement further reads, “The command wishes to assure members of the public that concerted efforts by security agencies remain ongoing and that all operational activities concerning the incident are being pursued with the utmost professionalism, diligence, and confidentiality.

“The dissemination of false information at such a critical time has the potential to jeopardize ongoing efforts, cause unnecessary trauma to affected families, and mislead the general public.”

The command strongly cautioned individuals, bloggers, social media influencers, online content creators, and media platforms against the publication or amplification of unverified security-related information.

It noted that the indiscriminate sharing of false reports, particularly those capable of inciting fear or causing public disorder, is irresponsible and unacceptable.

“The command therefore appeals to all media houses, bloggers, and online content creators to exercise professionalism, responsibility, and due diligence in the discharge of their duties. They must refrain from becoming unwitting accomplices to those whose stock-in-trade is misinformation, fearmongering, and the deliberate distortion of facts for ulterior motives.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the said publication in its entirety and rely solely on information disseminated through official channels of the Nigeria Police Force and other authorized government agencies,” the statement further reads.