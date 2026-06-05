School kidnapping: Oyo police debunk purported security report, warn against misinformation

The Oyo State Police Command has described as misleading a widely circulated publication containing detailed and purported operational information on the recent abduction incident in Ahoro-Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area, including alleged identities of suspects, communication interception details, and supposed financial transactions linked to ongoing investigations.

In a Friday statement, command spokesman, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade emphasised that the “speculative” publication is not an official security report.

He explained that It contained numerous operational claims and technical assertions that did not emanate from the police command or any constituted security authority involved in the investigation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the investigation into the unfortunate incident remains active, sensitive, and intelligence-driven.

“As is standard practice in matters of this nature, operational details, identities of suspects, investigative leads, and financial intelligence components are strictly protected to safeguard ongoing efforts, prevent compromise of field operations, and ensure successful apprehension of all perpetrators,” the command spokesman stated.

Ayanlade cautioned members of the public, bloggers, and online publishers against the dissemination of unverified, exaggerated, or operationally sensitive information capable of misleading the public, causing panic, or undermining active security operations.

He warned that the Oyo State Police Command would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against any individual or group found deliberately circulating false information, interfering with investigations, or attempting to obstruct ongoing security operations.

“Members of the public are urged to rely strictly on official communication channels of the command for verified information on the case and other security-related developments.

“The command reassures residents of its unwavering commitment to ensuring that all those involved in the crime are identified, arrested, and brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the statement further reads.