Super Falcons beat Senegal 2-1 in WAFCON 2026 preparatory friendly

Nigeria’s Super Falcons won 2-1 against Senegal on Friday to kick off their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The friendly match was played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, with experienced striker Asisat Oshoala scoring Nigeria’s first goal from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

Oshoala’s goal marked her return to the national squad after her previous participation in the WAFCON 2024 final.

For the majority of the first half, the Super Falcons applied pressure and kept possession.

Toni Payne doubled Nigeria’s advantage in the 43rd minute after finishing a well-worked attacking move.

Payne was also making her first appearance for the team since the WAFCON 2024 finals.

Nigeria dictated the tempo and restricted Senegal’s attacking opportunities for much of the encounter.

The Senegalese team reduced the deficit in the 86th minute to set up a tense finish.

However, the Super Falcons remained composed and held on to secure the victory.

The match was the first-ever meeting between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses.

Both teams are using the fixtures to prepare for the forthcoming WAFCON tournament in Morocco.

The sides will meet again in a second friendly at the same venue on Monday.

Nigeria will aim to defend its WAFCON title at the tournament in Morocco.