From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu for the 2027 elections, citing “unprecedented performance” in governance at the national and state levels, respectively, as the reason for their decision.

This decision was reached during an expanded state caucus meeting held on April 15, 2025, in Calabar. The agenda was clear and it was to assess the state’s progress, rally support for President Tinubu and Governor Otu ahead of 2027, and demand urgent federal intervention to unlock Cross River’s economic potential. The meeting, chaired by APC State Chairman Alphonsus Eba, saw a convergence of key stakeholders, including former Governor Clement Ebri, who lauded Governor Out’s efforts in transforming Cross River State within his first two years in office. “We are here not to flatter, but to fortify. Governor Otu has raised the bar in governance. We are witnesses to history,” Ebri said.

In a communiqué released after the meeting, the APC caucus outlined several resolutions, showing a strong show of support for the current administration while also addressing critical concerns regarding the state’s development.

The central resolution of the meeting was the unanimous endorsement of President Tinubu and Governor Otu, alongside his deputy, for the 2027 general elections. This endorsement underscored the party’s belief in the leadership’s ability to deliver on its promises. The delegates cited the “outstanding performance” of both leaders at the national and state levels as the basis of their decision.

However, the caucus also voiced concerns about the perceived marginalisation of Cross River State at the national level. To address this, they resolved to send a “powerful delegation” of eminent Cross Riverians, led by Governor Otu, to Abuja for “fruitful deliberations” with the President. Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem said: “This is not agitation. It is a call for inclusion. It is about fairness, not favouritism.”

Despite the concerns about marginalisation, the APC caucus expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for approving and commencing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, acknowledging it as a tangible demonstration of the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The meeting also called on the President to prioritise the dredging of the Calabar Port, emphasising its potential to boost the state’s economy. Furthermore, they urged the federal government to bring its “might to bear” on signature projects such as the Bakassi Deep Seaport, rail projects, and other infrastructural initiatives to expedite their completion. They said the port, once a thriving hub of trade, has suffered from neglect and requires significant investment to restore its former glory. The stakeholders said these projects, if realised, would not only stimulate economic growth but also create jobs and improve the quality of life for Cross Riverians.

The APC caucus commended Governor Otu’s efforts in tackling security challenges in the state and encouraged him to sustain his current security architecture. They also advocated for regular interfaces with stakeholders to address governance challenges and stressed the importance of party unity.

In his closing remarks, Governor Otu reiterated his commitment to transforming Cross River State. He said: “I am not distracted by noise or theatrics. My focus is the sacred mandate freely given to me by Cross Riverians. By 2031, I shall leave Cross River State stronger, safer, and soaked in opportunity.”

The meeting emphasised party unity as “sacrosanct” while advocating for “regular interface with stakeholders to address challenges in the governance structure of the state. Those who were in attendance include Florence Ita-Giwa, Senator Eteng Williams, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan-Enoh and Prof. Eyo Nyong, among others.

