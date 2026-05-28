2027: Actor Emeka Ike joins House of Reps race in Abuja

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections, signalling his return to active politics.

The actor said he will run for the Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency under the platform of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), with a promise to push for stronger governance and closer delivery of democratic dividends.

Confirming his ambition, Ike said his decision was driven by a desire to help build a more effective political system capable of addressing citizens’ concerns.

“I am running for the Federal House of Representatives under the Bwari federal constituency in Abuja. We want to make a statement,” he said.

“I want to step into the real thing right now. If I have made Nigerians happy through entertainment, let us see how we can bring governance closer to the people.”

The Nollywood star also took a swipe at entrenched political interests, calling for greater citizen participation in leadership and accountability.

“Let us block the boys who think they have the power. If we stand, they will run,” he stated.

A video circulating online showed the actor receiving his nomination form from party officials, marking the formal launch of his campaign. A member of his campaign team also disclosed that Ike had secured victory in the party’s primary and was preparing for the 2027 contest.

This is not Ike’s first attempt at elective office. In 2018, he contested for a House of Representatives seat under the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Imo State’s Ideato South constituency.

Widely recognised for his roles in films such as Deadly Affair, Ike remains one of Nollywood’s familiar faces, having starred alongside leading actors including Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic and Ramsey Nouah. His latest political move adds to the growing wave of entertainers seeking elective positions ahead of 2027.