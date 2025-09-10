South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, has commented on Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey’s goal against his team.

Broos witnessed Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 tie with Nigeria in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein.

William Troost-Ekong’s own goal gave the hosts the lead after 22 minutes.

However, Bassey equalised for Nigeria just before halftime, bundling the ball across the line after Bright Osayi-Samuel’s cross.

When asked about Nigeria’s goal, Broos said at his post-match interview: “If we had defended with more aggressiveness, the goal would never have arrived, and secondly, it was a handbalI.”

The outcome of the match means South Africa still occupy top position in Group C ahead of Benin Republic and Nigeria.

Broos’ side have 17 points, while Benin and Nigeria have 14 and 11 points, respectively.