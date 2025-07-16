From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mabel Oboh, yesterday, described the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun as a political pacesetter.

She disclosed this while reacting to the personality of Oyegun who has just been officially welcomed into the party by the Edo State chairman of the party, Mr. Kennedy Odion.

Recall that Oyegun was officially handed the party’s card in a large gathering at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Responding to the official welcoming of Chief Oyegun into the party, she said he has done the needful by officially identifying with the party in his state.

Oboh who is the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the party, said Oyegun has set the pace for others who have come to join the party to also go and officially get their membership cards from the party in their various states.

She said the task of rescuing Nigerians from the bad leadership which is the root cause of insecurity, hunger and starvation, inflation and unemployment is one that must be done by all especially the patriotic Nigerians who have come to join the ADC.

She further called on the ADC members in Edo State to welcome Oyegun with an open arms into the party because they have a lot to gain from his wealth of experiences in the state and in the national politics.

According to her “I sincerely join my party members in my state, Edo State precisely to welcome you, Chief John Odigie Oyegun into the ADC family.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with you in ADC, that it is a plus. You are a force to be reckoned with in the state and in the national politics.

“Your ideas and wealth of experiences are what money cannot buy in the market.

“I strongly believe that starting from your state to the national, ADC is going to count on you for your ideas, suggestions and the way to move the party in the state forward and also ensure that come 2027 which is the presidential election, our party, the ADC will be able to take over power from the ruling APC.

“I want to assure of my utmost support and also join my party in the state to welcome you to ADC”, Oboh said.

Caption: Chief John Odigie Oyegun (l), Mabel Oboh (r)