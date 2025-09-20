•As President visits Buhari’s family

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday joined a host of prominent Nigerians in Kaduna State for the wedding of Nasirudeen Yari, son of former Zamfara governor and current Senator, Abdul’aziz Yari, to Safiyya Idris. The one-day event doubled as both a social celebration and a political gathering.

Tinubu arrived at Hassan Usman Katsina International Airport at 12:56 p.m., welcomed by Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, and other top officials, including ministers and governors from across the region.

The wedding attracted a large delegation of guests from Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and beyond, including traditional rulers like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Their presence caused heavy traffic congestion around key points, such as Kawo Bridge and Mando Park, as crowds gathered along Ahmadu Bello Way carrying banners with slogans supporting Tinubu and signalling hopes for his continued political influence into 2027. Youths and students chanted: “Tinubu Again” as they lined the streets.

The scale of the event strained Kaduna’s hospitality capacity, with many hotels fully booked from early Thursday. Late arrivals had difficulty securing accommodation, underscoring the political significance of the occasion, which served as an informal platform for party leaders and lawmakers to confer ahead of the next general elections.

Following the wedding, President Tinubu visited the family home of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, to pay respects to Aisha Buhari.

After the engagements, Tinubu departed Kaduna for Abuja, leaving behind a city abuzz with political excitement interwoven with festivity.