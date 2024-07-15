Wizkid clinches seven nominations in Africa Arts Entertainments Awards

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Wizkid has been nominated in seven categories for the Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (AAEA).

The awards are intended to recognize and honour the achievements of musicians from around Africa.

Wizkid is contending in several categories, including AAEA Best Continental Male Artiste and AAEA Continental Artist of the Year.

Read Also: Why my style of music is not loved by Nigerians — Whitemoney

He was also nominated for Continental Album/EP of the Year for his project ‘S2’, as well as recognition for his collaborations and singles, including Best Continental International Feature for ‘Work Me Out’, Best Continental Afro RnB Hit for ‘Money & Love’, Best Continental Afro Rap Fusion Hit for ‘IDK’, and Best Continental Afro RnB Hit for ‘Ebelebe’.

The award ceremony is set to take place in Kenya on August 17, 2024.