Transfer: Rafael Leao reveals preferred destinations for next move

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has hinted at a move to the Premier League or La Liga, stating that he wants a ‘new challenge’.

AC Milan are expected to explore offers for the Portugal international this summer.

Speaking to SportTV, Leao said, “I want a new challenge out of Serie A. I follow the Premier League with great attention.

“If I have the opportunity to play there or in LaLiga, I would be really happy because my talent would be exalted there”.

“Let’s see what will happen this summer.”

Leao scored 80 goals in 291 appearances for AC Milan since signing from Lille in 2019.