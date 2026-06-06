2027: Peter Obi likely to secure more votes than Atiku — Bwala

Special Adviser on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said that the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, could attract more votes than former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 general election.

Bwala made the remark during an interview on Symfoni TV on Friday while responding to questions about the political prospects of Atiku ahead of the next presidential poll.

The presidential aide said he was concerned that Obi’s growing support base could place him ahead of Atiku in terms of electoral votes if current political trends continue.

Bwala, who previously served as a spokesperson for Atiku’s 2023 presidential campaign, spoke on the evolving political landscape and the prospects of opposition figures as preparations for the 2027 election gradually gather momentum.

He said, “I fear Peter Obi might get more votes than Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election, and my other fear is that he might come a distant fourth.

“If that happens, his legacy as a politician in his last attempt could be affected.

“In the 2023 election, the PDP had several governors, senators, and Reps who supported him, but right now, there is not a single governor backing him.

“The fact remains that Atiku Abubakar has never historically commanded more votes from the North-West in his political career.”