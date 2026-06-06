Don’t politicise Oyo school abduction – Falana warns politicians

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has charged politicians not to politicise the May 15 abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire local government area of Oyo State.

He said any political actor with evidence that could assist security agencies to crack the case should approach them instead of blaming opponents without proof.

Falana stated this as a guest on Politics Today programme on Channels TV.

He faulted a minister and a former governor whom he said were “currently inciting people in Oyo State by politicising the tragedy of our people”.

“How can anybody in their right sense say, ‘I know it was a state government that kidnapped the children’? Please, if you know this, go to the police, go to the State Security Service and lodge a complaint,” the senior lawyer said.

He noted that unfounded statements about victims could have profound effects on their family members.

“Somebody says, ‘I know the politicians [who] are responsible.’ Why have you not reported them? Because the parents of those children who were kidnapped are listening to these statements,” he said.

Falana advised President Bola Tinubu to equip and motivate the armed forces and law enforcement agencies to enable them respond to security situations more proactively.

Equip the armed forces, motivate the armed forces, equip the police force, and motivate the operatives working in the security sector