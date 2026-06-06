2026 World Cup: Scaloni provides fresh update on Messi’s fitness

06 June 2026 7:22 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made progress in his injury recovery and may play a few minutes in Argentina’s forthcoming friendlies before their World Cup opening, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Friday.

“Leo is doing well, he has already trained partly with the group, he’s no longer completely separated,” Scaloni said. “It’s possible he’ll play a few minutes in the friendlies. We’ll see whether that’s tomorrow’s game or the other one.”

Defending World Cup champions Argentina will take on Honduras in College Station, Texas, on Saturday and play Iceland on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.

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“He’s much better and that gives us peace of mind,” Scaloni said.

The medical staff of the Argentine national team has plenty of work, starting with their star Messi, who suffered a strain in his left hamstring in Inter Miami’s last match and was not expected to play against Honduras.

Scaloni also confirmed that goalkeeper Juan Musso, of Atletico Madrid, will start the game against Honduras at Kyle Field, given that his first-choice keeper, Emiliano Martinez, suffered a fracture in the ring finger of his right hand during the warm-up for the Europa League final.

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