From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Tenth Prosecuting Witness, PW10, Udochukwu Okparache, in the ongoing trial of former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, told Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he was not aware of a total sum of N860m (Eight Hundred and Sixty Million Naira) lodged in his company’s account by the Anambra State government.

Okparache, a general contractor and owner of Youdooh Ventures Limited, made the disclosure while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, stating that when he inquired from his account officer to confirm what was going on with his account domiciled with the bank, the account officer told him that the transactions carried out with his account were to boost his account status to enable him to meet the requirements of travelling abroad.

“Sometimes in April 2023, I was called by the EFCC to come and give clarification in respect of Youdooh Ventures’ bank account, which I opened in Awka, and when I got there, they showed me the transactions I had done with the Anambra State government, but I couldn’t understand the transaction that was there.

Immediately, I called my account officer, who told me that he was boosting my account. The inflows were made through Manager’s cheques, and the outflows were done by individuals.

“The transactions that were done in that account were through Manager’s cheques, which was about N60 million, but N860 million was the total amount that passed through my account, which Cherish Ventures Limited, Chief Mrs Eberechi Willie Obiano, Easy Demands Limited, and so many other companies benefited from the transactions. I did not bid for any contract with the Anambra State government,” he said.

While analysing exhibit PW3 A1-A5, particularly pages 119 to 145, which was his statement of account, the witness confirmed that monies were transferred into his account in tranches. He explained that N18 million was paid on 5 April 2018 and N9 million on the same date.

According to him, further payment was made into his account on 11 April 2018, while N7 million was transferred to Chief Mrs Willie Obiano, wife of the defendant.

During cross-examination by defence counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, the witness stated that the reason he did not report to the bank when he noticed the transactions was that he wanted his account to be boosted.

He also denied knowing the defendant, stressing that he didn’t know if it was the defendant who authorised all the transactions.

Justice Ekwo, after listening to his testimony, adjourned the matter till 26, 27, and 28 May 2025 for continuation of trial.

Obiano is facing trial on nine-count charges bordering on money laundering, diversion of funds, stealing, and corruption to the tune of N4 billion.